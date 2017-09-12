Everything British at Government House

Earl Kagna’s gold/beige 1967 Austin Healey 3000 Mk III convertible earned him the Chairman’s Choice Award at Sunday’s English Car Affair on the grounds of Government House in Victoria’s Rockland neighbourhood. The Central Saanich resident has owned the car for 36 years and put many a mile on it. Don Descoteau/Black Press

As the ceremonial home of the representative of the Queen in British Columbia, Government House seemed the perfect spot to host the annual British Car Affair.

It turned out no one had apparently ever asked to host the event there before. For a first time on the site, the gathering of British made sedans, off-road vehicles and sports cars was a hit, according to organizers.

“I love it with all the people and all the beautiful cars and having the lieutenant governor come down; it’s just a great place to be,” said Susan Chapple, chair of the Old English Car Club’s organizing committee for the event.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon officially opened the affair, bringing her greeting dog along for a stroll on the grounds.

Not surprisingly, given the show had as its signature marque this year the Austin Healey, that Earl Kagna’s 1967 Austin Healey 3000 Mk. II won the Chairman’s Choice award. Other winners included red-suited Robert Atkins with his red 1997 Aston Martin DB7 for Committee Choice, and a 1939 Singer, selected as the Government House Choice by Thandi Williams, director of operations for the estate.

