Father and son arts show on now in Sidney

SIDNEY — This summer, local residents and visitors to Sidney can enjoy an exhibition of local photography and art by Daniel Brimacombe and his father, Peter. The exhibition will be in the lobby of the Sidney Pier Hotel and Spa, seven days a week, until August 31.

Daniel and Peter have exhibited together previously and enjoy guessing whether each person viewing will take a greater liking to the son or the father’s work.

Daniel specializes in photographing local seascapes and the 2018 Sidney Calendar (now available in stores) features two of his photos, including the cover shot. He spends countless hours late at night and in the wee hours of the morning trying to capture nature’s spectacular beauty, especially at sunrise and sunset.

Diagnosed at a young age as autistic, Dan has channeled his energy into photography and videography that has been described as “breathtaking.”

Peter is also a photographer but he specializes in local, old buildings and boats. Once he loads his photos in a computer, he creates digital sketches from them using a variety of techniques, resulting in truly unique and attractive interpretations and effects.

Those viewing their works have said although the styles and media differ, both son and father are able to capture and convey beautiful moods through their photography and art.

Contact information for Daniel and Peter will be on hand at the exhibition at Sidney Pier Hotel and Spa, and one or both will also be there personally on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s nothing they enjoy more than chatting with people (other than actually creating their work).

