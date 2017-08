Vista 18’s Mike Dunlop says Feast of Fields is an opportunity to try the best cuisine from local Vancouver Island producers

Feast of Fields is tomorrow.

Aug. 27, the annual culinary celebration of all food local returns for their 20th iteration to Ravenhill Herb Farm, the site of the very first event two decades ago. Mike Dunlop, chef de cuisine at the Vista 18 will be there and says it is an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the culinary offerings that make Vancouver Island special.

To see all our video stories on the Feast of Fields, click HERE…