Firefighters answer the call of the UrbaCity Challenge

Oak Bay firefighter Trent Frenkel is no stranger to fundraising efforts. Here the Oak Bay Kiwanian helps set ligths to the carved artwork for last year’s Pumpkin Art on the Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

A pair of Oak Bay firefighters tackle the annual UrbaCity Challenge this weekend for both the cause, and some bragging rights.

“A neighbouring department offered a friendly challenge to join the “fierce” category,” said firefighter Trent Frenkel.

The UrbaCity Challenge is Victoria’s own urban adventure race. Teams compete in a free-form course, deciding their own route and completing unique challenges as they go. Heritage buildings and boutique shops are the backdrop for amazing feats of physical prowess and mental agility.

No one knows just what the challenges will be, and time is limited, so racers have to be quick on their feet in more ways than one. There are two categories “fun” and “fierce.”

After a little chat around the fire hall, Frenkel and Jason Ahokas responded to the call of the UrbaCity Challenge Sept. 24 in Victoria.

Frenkel hopes the team can raise $500 for this year’s fundraising recipient, the Island Prostate Centre that helps local men and their families.

The fierce category he expects is a little more physical, with more questions and a generally a longer race.

“You’re hoping there are not going to be too many specific questions Victoria and give the edge to someone else,” Frenkel said, hinting at the origin of the firefighter challenge.

“We were kind of late entries so it’s been full tilt to fundraise,” he added.

They hit the minimum $100 donation quickly, but hope to reach $500 before Sunday’s race. This year the race funds the Island Prostate Centre that helps men and families.

“Every year in Movember fire departments around the world participate in that. This is just a good, different way to help raise funds for something that really hits hard to the local community and supports people in our local community as well,” Frenkel said. “The goal really is just to raise awareness and bring help to families that are in need of it, and help the organization that has done so much for people in our community.”

Donate online here.

Visit urbacitychallenge.ca for more on the adventure race.

