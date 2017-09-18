Former Sooke resident to be on The Bachelor Canada

Ashley Lukow is one of 20 women competeing for former MLB pitcher’s love this season

For anyone planning on tuning in to The Bachelor Canada in the coming weeks, you might see a familiar face.

Former Sooke resident Ashley Lukow is one of the of the 20 lovely ladies who will be competing for former MLB pitcher Chris Leroux’s love this season.

Lukow went to school in Sooke from Kindergarten through grade 12, and said she applied to be on The Bachelor Canada online with a little encouragement from her sisters.

“I recently went through a breakup and wanted to try something different and fun,” said Lukow. “I love adventures and looked at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something pretty amazing.”

She explained that she never expected to make it on the show, as women from all over Canada applied.

“I think it’s amazing, coming from such a small town I never dreamt I would ever be on T.V.,” said Lukow.

She said the audition process lasted a few months and was intense, as it required her to complete multiple questionnaires, assessments, psychological reviews, Skype interviews and more.

“I have never done anything like this before, I am very traditional when it comes to dating,” said Lukow. “I never got into using dating apps like Tinder or Bumble, I enjoy meeting someone organically.”

She added that dating someone is hard enough, let alone having 19 other women live with her who are all competing for the same man.

“I am nervous about being on camera 24/7 and having my personal life exposed nation-wide,” she said. “I am really awkward so the thought of a film crew following me around all the time terrifies me.”

The season premieres on Oct. 11, and Lukow said they will be doing a lot of travelling on the show.

Although Lukow is nervous to have people see this side of her on television, she continues to keep a positive outlook.

“I went into the experience with an open mind, with no expectations other than to have fun,” she said.