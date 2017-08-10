Fort Rodd Hill water gun battle promises to make a splash

The annual water gun battle at Fort Rodd Hill is regularly a hit for kids, but it also allows some parents to relive their youth. This year’s event takes place Aug. 19. (Joel Tansey/News Gazette staff)

Parks Canada officials are hoping the summer heat lasts until at least Aug. 19.

That’s the date Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse play host to one of their most popular annual events, Fab Forts Weekend, featuring the region’s largest water gun battle.

While the battle on the national historic site is certainly a favourite for kids, interpretive co-ordinator Robin Sealy notes that it’s not only youngsters that tend to join in the fun.

“It’s just an opportunity to view the site in a different way. Obviously it’s fun to come here and experience the history and do a tour and all that stuff, but this kind of shows a different element of the fort. That it can be a place to run around and have fun,” she said.

“I think it’s great for the whole family … it’s an excuse for everyone to be a kid and get involved.”

Re-enactors from the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactor Association and the Pacific Association for Recreating the Middle Ages will also be on site. “If you’re not interested in getting wet, you can also learn more about the history of the fort,” Sealy said.

New this year, Parks Canada staff will organize an obstacle course and water gun target practice events.

“[We’re] adding some new and exciting games for this year,” Sealy said, adding that the games will feature physical and educational components.

Scavenger hunts, face painting and music will also be offered throughout the day.

Some water guns will be supplied but participants are welcome to bring their own if they have them. Parks Canada is working to bring in food truck options but families are encouraged to bring their own picnics.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission to the site is free all year. If the main parking lots fill up, overflow parking is available along Ocean Boulevard.

