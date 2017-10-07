Saanich forum brings together conservation supporters

Did you know there are over 100 different conservation organizations in the Capital Region alone? Habitat Acquisition Trust has been bringing them together since 2001.

Representatives from many of those organizations will be at the 14th Conservation Connection Forum on Thursday at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific, 505 Quayle Rd.

The forum facilitates co-operation and communication among the many organizations, governments and individuals working on environmental stewardship and conservation projects in our region. The biennial event enables conservation collaborators to learn from each other, forge new partnerships, strategize together, and celebrate our successes. A full-day event, Conservation Connection features guest speakers, learning and skill development, networking opportunities, and outdoor walk and talks.

This year the forum will feature experts speaking on the themes of large-scale conservation efforts from different wildlife perspectives, collaborative approaches, and conservation planning tools and solutions. The speakers will be followed by a facilitated group discussion and nature walks focused on ethnobotany and stewardship for species at risk.

The conference portion of the day is followed by an evening benefit banquet, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Rick Kool of Royal Roads University. He will be speaking about large-scale conservation and a collaborative approach to the sustainability of Vancouver Island.