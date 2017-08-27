Fundraiser for Saanich garden draws thousands

Wolfgang Depner
News Staff
Heather Parsons of Clancy Front Porch was among the musicians who entertained crowds during 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific Sunday morning. The event was a fundraiser for the garden and gave artists a chance to work and display their work in the garden.
Mural artist Mario Labonte shows off his work, a Pacific West Coast scene, at the 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific Sunday morning.
Scott Gillies was among the 40-plus artists and exhibitors during the 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific Sunday morning.
Jacqui Austin was among the 40-plus artists and exhibitors during the 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific Sunday morning. Austin and professional photographer Gabriel Taschereau recently opened Art in the Barn Gallery.