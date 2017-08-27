Fundraiser for Saanich garden draws thousands

Deborah Donahue, general manager of the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific (HCP), sits next to a piece titled En Plein Air by Jennifer Bennett, Dianne Green, and Helen Lane, a floral art installation displayed by the Victoria Floral Artists Guild during the 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific. Donahue said Sunday morning more than a thousand attended the first day. Overall, HCP expected more than 2,000 visitors.

Wolfgang Depner

News Staff

Heather Parsons of Clancy Front Porch was among the musicians who entertained crowds during 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific Sunday morning. The event was a fundraiser for the garden and gave artists a chance to work and display their work in the garden.

Mural artist Mario Labonte shows off his work, a Pacific West Coast scene, at the 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific Sunday morning. The event was a fundraiser for the garden and gave artists a chance to work and display their work in the garden.

Scott Gillies was among the 40-plus artists and exhibitors during the 23rd Festival of Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific Sunday morning. The event was a fundraiser for the garden and gave artists a chance to work and display their work in the garden.