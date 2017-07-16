Golf Fore the Cure tourney doubles in size

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

The Golf Fore the Cure event at Highland Pacific is an expanded version of a popular fundraiser that will include men for the first time this year.

The event, which raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society, was traditionally held on a Monday evening in a nine-hole shotgun format under the banner Ladies Night Out. Entries had to be capped at about 70 because that was the maximum amount organizers could accommodate for dining at that time, explained Alana McIntyre, executive assistant for Highland Pacific Golf.

“This is the first time we’re able to open an event up to include 140 people because of recent renovations that expanded the dining area,” McIntyre said. “We’re really excited to host our first big public charity tournament.”

There is still plenty of space available for golfers and sponsors alike for Golf Fore the Cure, an 18-hole event which takes place Sunday, Aug. 20.

Tickets cost $149 plus tax, and include the green fees, power cart, a roast beef dinner and a $40 donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. There’s a tee gift and some amazing prizes as well, McIntyre noted. You can pay for multiple players by using the drop down menu, or make arrangements to register as a team.

“There’s also an opportunity to contribute as a sponsor,” she added.

For more information, go to highlandpacificgolf.com/event-nights.

