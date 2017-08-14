Green Team gives Gonzales Beach a going-over

FUN Society campers Gabriella Sabourin, 9, and Jimmy Turner, 11 check out a washed up jellyfish on Gonzales Beach during a cleanup there on Thursday. The efforts were being overseen by the Greater Victoria Green Team. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

A group of youth from the FUN Society summer camp joined with the Greater Victoria Green Team to clean up Gonzales Beach in what has become an annual August event.

The youth, along with volunteers from the Habitat Acquisition Trust and the community, scoured the beach in Fairfield at low tide last Thursday, scooping up all manner of items left behind by beach users or washed up on shore.

Amanda Evans, program manager for the Green Team, said Gonzales Beach has seen a reduction in the amount of larger garbage found by their teams since they began coming there in 2015.

“We’re busy lifting up logs and and looking behind rocks and trying to get lots of little pieces of Styrofoam and plastic, but it’s definitely improved over the years that we’ve seen,” she said.

“Beach cleanups are one activity that the Greater Victoria Green Team does. We’re really focused on environmental improvement right across the region,” Evans said.

The Green Team partners with community groups and municipalities to initiate cleanups, do weed pulls, plant native species and engage in other outdoor projects. To find out more visit facebook.com/greatervictoriagreenteam.

