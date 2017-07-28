Hangar dance Saturday night at Victoria airport

This Canso aicraft based in North Saanich was used by the RCAF as an anti-submarine patrol unit and was later used in search and rescue operations, water bombing and cargo transport. It’s been restored and is flying under its original colours. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Dance the evening away under the shadow of the 1943 Catalina (or Canso) flying boat in North Saanich Saturday night.

The Catalina Preservation Society is hosting its second annual Hangar Dance July 29 at Victoria Air Maintenance at the airport.

Organizer and Society spokesperson Pat Phillips said for $50 each ticket, people can come and enjoy dinner and dancing in an aircraft hangar – complete with installed dance floor and big band, The Commodores. Overlooking it all will be the Canso.

Limited, by-donation, aircraft rides (not in the Canso itself) will be available and people will be able to tour the main attraction itself. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. For tickets, call 250-656-7600.

Proceeds will go towards the ongoing operation and restoration of the Canso.

For details about the aircraft and the people who keep her flying, visit www.pbycatalina.com or www/facebook.com/pbycatalina. Email secretary@pbycatalina.com to make arrangements to see the Canso during normal times.