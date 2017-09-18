Help a child get their cape

The Help Fill a Dream Foundation and Superheroes of Victoria are looking for 10 children to participate in a superhero-themed photoshoot. (Photo contributed)

Heroes come in many sizes.

That’s why the Help Fill a Dream Foundation and Superheroes of Victoria have banned together to help recognize young heroes that may need a new cape after overcoming health challenges.

They’re looking for 10 special children who are battling illness, chronic pain or other health challenges to be part of this special project. Participants will receive a custom superhero costume, a themed photoshoot and a giant poster of their photograph.

Their photo will also be featured in the Superheroes of Victoria Junior Supers calendar. All of the proceeds from the calender are going to the Help Fill a Dream Foundation, which supports children under the age of 19 on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands when faced with life-threatening conditions by fulfilling their dreams, improving their quality of life and assisting their families with care and financial support.

To nominate someone you think would be a perfect fit for this super day, simply email their story to contact@helpfilladream.com or send a message on Facebook to Superheroes of Victoria.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 22.

editor@goldstream

gazette.com