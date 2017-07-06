HeroWork set to transform Prospect Lake site

Volunteers create new home for Power To Be at former Prospect Lake Golf Course

A group of heroes will be plying their trade along the shores of Prospect Lake this weekend.

Over the next two weeks, HeroWork will transform the former Prospect Lake Golf Course into an inclusive program hub for Power To Be. The transformed property at 4633 Prospect Lake Rd. will serve as Power To Be’s home for their outdoor programs, facilitating their end-goal of inspiring youth and families in need of support to discover their limitless abilities through nature-based programs.

And there’s still room for a few more heroes to join the team. Those willing to pitch in can sign up at HeroWork.com/volunteer. Volunteers often find that spending time doing HeroWork benefits them as much as the charity, feeling the camaraderie of being part of a team working to help others and seeing the lasting effects their work has brought to the community.

Lew Williams has been involved in every project as the head electrician, donating countless hours. He came aboard after seeing a story about HeroWork and learning that his trade was desperately needed.

“You know, you are thanked a lot on a HeroWork site, from Paul Latour and his team to other volunteers to the charity we are refurbishing, and that does make you feel good but really the payback comes in the joy you feel inside to be able to help. And help in the significant, visible way of a HeroWork project,” Williams said.

HeroWork board member, interior designer, and tireless volunteer Cheryl Rowley was inspired by a young family on the roadside holding a sign indicating they were homeless. She was a successful California executive at the time and it filled her with a desire to do more than writing a cheque, so she decided at that moment to find a way to effect change on a larger scale. Upon retiring to Victoria, she found that opportunity in HeroWork.

“In my career, I was given the opportunity to help refurbish and repurpose derelict buildings,” recalls Rowley, “and I saw how that change could become a catalyst for change through the entire neighbourhood. I love helping with HeroWork projects because they breathe new life into communities; they create meaningful spaces that change outcomes.”

The volunteers’ efforts will be on display during an open house July 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Prospect Lake site.

Following the completion of the Prospect Lake project, HeroWork will move on to a multi-level expansion of local shelter Anawim House. Following the renovation – expected to take place in September or October – the shelter will enjoy a new private counselling office, bike-repair shop, second-floor workstations with computer access, and many other upgrades.

HeroWork’s projects are only made possible by large volunteer turnout. By allowing volunteers to participate directly in renovations, HeroWork offers people from all backgrounds the unique opportunity to see their individual contribution transformed into what has been coined modern-day barn raising, or radical renovation.

To volunteer to help with these projects and learn more about the HeroWork mission, visit www.HeroWork.com. For those who are unable to volunteer but would like to help, donations are a great way to help projects like these become reality.