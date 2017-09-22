Hit list of things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Liam Comboye with his parents Mike and Cari. There will be a fundraiser at Central Saanich’s Centennial Park on Wallace Drive Sunday between noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

• Local residents have organized a walk for Autism Speaks Canada to raise awareness and funds. Greater Victoria’s first walk for this organization is scheduled for Saturday with registration getting underway at 10 a.m. and the walk starting at noon on the trail around West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood. The walk with be followed by a free barbecue for participants.

• Going Squirrelly Guided Walk for ages five and over from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Francis/King Regional Park. With a CRD Regional Parks naturalist discover what keeps these furry creatures busy at this time of year. Meet at the Francis/King Nature Centre off Munn Road.

• The Ottavio Italian Bakery and Deli celebrates 20 years of business in Oak Bay Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ottavio, at the intersection of Monterey and Oak Bay avenues.

• 50th anniversary party for Cedar Hill Park from 1:30 to 3 p.m. There will be talks, demos, music, presentations and several interactive stations for adults and children.

• If you love history, you won’t want to miss the annual Lantern Tours taking place at Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood Saturday night. Guided tours start at 7 p.m. with tours leaving every 15 minutes with the last tour at 9:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring lanterns and flashlights, and wear weather-appropriate clothing. Tickets are available in advance by calling 250-478-4389 or can also be purchased at the site for $10.

• The paths through Westhills will be glowing under the light of hundreds of lanterns during the Light Up the Hills celebration in Langford. This event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with a various forms of art installations in the area near Belmont Secondary.

• Oak Bay High hosts a bottle drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Sunday, Sept. 24

• A fundraiser Sunday aims to help a Saanich family whose three-year-old boy has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. A fundraiser for Liam Comboye will take place at Centennial Park on Wallace Drive between noon and 2 p.m. It will feature games, food, drinks and aims to add to the $25,000 that the current GoFundMe campaign has raised.

• Drop in to the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary for a special French event on amphibians. Stop by anytime from noon to 3 p.m. to discover the amazing world of amphibians – en français. Games, displays, crafts and fun in a bilingual setting. Everyone welcome. Admission by donation.