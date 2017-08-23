Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr comes to Langford

Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr will take part in a question and answer, and meet and greet at the City Centre Grille on Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 7 p.m. Photo courtesy of the NHL.

Attention hockey lovers – Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr will be returning to Langford for a question and answer, and meet and greet Thursday.

As part of the event, Fuhr will discuss his NHL legacy, his international hockey career, his experiences in minor hockey (which includes the Victoria Cougars) and will take questions from the audience.

Fuhr was a goalie with the Edmonton Oilers in the ’80s, won a total of five Stanley Cups and was a seven-time All-Star. He also represented the country during the Canada Cup and World Championships, was a Vezina winner and was recently named to the NHL’s list of top 100 players of all time.

Partial proceeds from the event will go towards Sport Assist, a non-profit foundation that assists underprivileged children participate in sports teams by reducing the financial burden.

The event takes place Thursday, Aug. 24 at the City Centre Grille and Sports Bar, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information email marketing@citycentrepark.ca

