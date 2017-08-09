Hole fixed in North Saanich effluent outflow pipe

An outfall pipe sign indicates where the almost 1.5 km pipe leaves the shore and runs out into the Salish Sea at Bazan Bay. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

A hole that had been leaking treated sewage effluent in the Salish Sea has been repaired and a beach advisory lifted near Sidney.

Matthew McCrank, senior manager of infrastructure operations for the Capital Regional District, said repair workers have sealed a hole near the end of the outflow pipe from the Saanich Peninsula Wastewater Treatment Plant. That hole was discovered at around 150 metres from the end of the 1,400-metre pipe that extending into the ocean at Bazan Bay in North Saanich, between Wardle Road and Bakerview Place.

The CRD back in late June issued a beach use advisory, asking people and their pets to avoid swimming or wading in the water in that area. Those advisories were lifted in mid-July, following the repairs, making the area safe for beach users again.

At the time, McCrank said the hole was likely caused by corrosion and discovered by divers during a routine inspection of the pipe. The outflow pipe ends in a diffuser that further breaks apart the treated effluent from the plant.

