Hot salmon dinner, music to the ears of Kiwanis Pavilion residents

Hot cars, hot sun and hot salmon culminated in a little music to the ears of some of the region’s most fragile of residents.

The Oak Bay Kiwanis SalmonFest swam off with $1,800 to support music therapy for some of the regions most fragile residents.

“It was a good day. The weather was beautiful,” said Janet Morningstar, vice-president of the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation. “We were nicely supported and we had good volunteers that weren’t even part of the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation.”

All proceeds fund Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion’s music program, launched to offer musical therapy, concerts and music and memory sessions to its residents living with frailty and dementia. Specifically, the funds go toward a recenly purchased used piano for the pavilion activity room.

They’re grateful for the support, from businesses such as Chef on the Run and Oak Bay Seafood and Telus PureFibre augmented by the private volunteers, and parks staff who set up the tables.

“It was a beautiful day and everybody that was there enjoyed their salmon,” Morningstar said. “We were supported by the community and we’re grateful.”

