Inaugural bicycle music fest pedals into Victoria

Residents have the chance to put the pedal to the metal, literally, during Victoria’s first pedal-powered, mobile music festival this weekend.

This Sunday’s (July 30) Victoria Bicycle Music Festival features live performances by local musicians including Bousada, Vic Horvath, Pages from the Oak Tree and Megang, all using a sound system powered by bikes.

“We’re excited to showcase how much fun it can be to ride a bike, and also, what an amazing vehicle the bicycle is,” said festival director James Davis, who founded the Toronto Bicycle Music Festival in 2010 and has brought the concept to Victoria.

The free festival, inspired by a similar event in San Francisco, begins in Central Park (on the south side of Crystal Pool at Pembroke Street) at 1 p.m. Performances wrap up around 3 p.m., when organizers will pack up their gear, load it on to cargo bikes and bike trailers and ride across town to Banfield Park in Vic West, where the music will continue.

Residents are encouraged to ride their bikes and come along for the group ride, or they can hop on one of the generator bikes to help power the sound system.

For more information visit vicbikemusicfest.ca.

