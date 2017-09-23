INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock team live as they traverse Vancouver Island fundraising for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock. Press the arrows left and right, to see our live daily updates, stories, and videos with a live interactive map.

Saturday September 23: Port Alice (Drive)

Sunday September 24: Port Alice to Port Hardy and Port McNeill (97 kilometres)

Monday September 25: Port McNeill to Woss and Sayward (140 kilometres)

Tuesday September 26: Sayward to Campbell River (74 kilometres)

Wednesday September 27: Campbell River to Comox Valley (60 kilometres)

Thursday September 28: Comox Valley to Cumberland, Union Bay, Qualicum and Parksville (81 kilometres)

Friday September 29: Parksville to Port Alberni (51 kilometres)

Saturday September 30: Port Alberni to Ucluelet (102 kilometres)

Sunday October 1: Tofino to Nanaimo (35 kilometres)

Monday October 2: Nanaimo to Ladysmith and Chemainus (48 kilometres)

Tuesday October 3: Chemainus to Lake Cowichan and Duncan (81 kilometres)

Wednesday October 4: Duncan to Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay, to Sooke to West Shore (78 kilometres)

Thursday October 5: Oak Bay, Victoria and Sidney (40 kilometres)

Friday October 6: Esquimalt, Saanich, and Victoria (40 kilometres)

Friday October 6: Grand Finale

To donate visit www.tourderock.ca/team

For more information visit www.tourderock.ca