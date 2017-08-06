Intertribal powwow draws hundreds to Tsartlip Nation

Hundreds of people were at the Lau’welnew Tribal School grounds near Brentwood Bay over the BC Day long weekend for the Yellow Wolf Intertribal Powwow.

The annual event is hosted by the Sampson family, which started the event in the Tsartlip First Nation community years ago, in honour of their family members who had come from nations on Vancouver Island and Idaho.

The weekend was a chance for those communities to reconnect and enjoy traditional dancing, drumming, food and community.

There were a variety of First Nations arts and crafts for sale and people from all communities were invited to witness — and to take part.

Danielle Jack from the Cowichan Nation gets ready for the Girls Fancy Dancing event. (Steven Heywood/News staff)