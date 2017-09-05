Jon Miller Quartet featured at North Saanich’s Jazz Vespers

The Jon Miller Quartet will be the featured musicians at Jazz Vespers at St. John’s United Church in North Saanich Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Drummer Jon Miller will be accompanied by Monik Nordine on saxophone, Rob Cheramy on guitar and Tony Genge on Hammond B3.

Miller is a drum instructor and band leader based in Victoria. Before locating to the West Coast in 1999 he lived in Montreal, Philadelphia and Amsterdam, playing drums in a wide range of formations. He has studied drums with such notables as Alan Dawson, Louis Williamson, and Marvin “Smitty” Smith. He has shared the stage with, among others, Jeff Healey, Charlie Hunter, Skip Bey, Vic Vogel and Hugh Fraser.

Nordine is a freelance saxophonist and composer in the jazz genre and has been working as a musician for 30 years. Monik directs The Victoria Jazz Orchestra and has performed with Rob McConnell, Hugh Fraser and VEJI, Guido Basso, Michael Buble and the Victoria Symphony Orchestra among others. She has recorded three albums as a leader: Not Just To But Over the Moon (1998), Departure (2010) and The Old-New Town (2017).

Cheramy, whose beautiful improvisations are reminiscent of Joe Pass and Ed Bickert, has accompanied such legends as Tommy Banks, Herb Ellis and Paul Horn.

His playing and composing have received acclaim on recordings by Clements and Roy Reynolds. Rob has taught at Brentwood College and Shawnigan Lake schools as well as his own Cheramy Guitar &Vocals Studio.

A master in the piano styles of Red Garland and Ahmad Jamal, Genge is a highly sought after jazz pianist and accompanist. He is also widely acclaimed for his work as a jazz organist.

He has performed with many leading Canadian and international jazz artists. In 2004, he released the critically acclaimed jazz piano trio CD Blues Walk.

His playing, writings and arranging can also be heard on recordings by Joe Coughlin and Paul Horn. In addition to his jazz work, Genge is an accomplished classical composer.

Jazz Vespers services begin at 7 p.m. St. John’s United Church at 10990 West Saanich Road, across from Deep Cove School. There is no admission charge.

An offering will be taken to cover the cost of the musicians and the Vespers program.

For further information, please call Bernadette at 250-656-0875 or email her atbernadettegreene789@gmail.com to be included on an email list of upcoming vespers services.

— Submitted