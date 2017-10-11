Kidsport Victoria teaming up with Olympians for Pizza Pigout

KidSport Victoria supporters who enjoy pizza and hobnobbing with Canadian sports celebrities are invited to do both while helping the local sports funding organization kick off a brand new event next week.

The Jon Montgomery Pizza Pigout, set for 6 to 8 p.m. (5 p.m. start for VIPs) on Oct. 19 at Distrikt Nightclub, brings the Olympic gold medallist and Amazing Race Canada host together with fellow Victoria-based Olympians Simon Whitfield and Ryan Cochrane, Paralympian Michelle Stilwell and other well known guests for an evening of fun, food and fundraising.

The pizza is all you can eat and will be made by some of the city’s favourite pizza makers. Attendees get a chance to vote on their favourites, after which the winners will be announced.

There’s plenty of sports-oriented silent auction items to bid on, like signed jerseys, BC Lions tickets and autographed footballs, golf passes, as well as restaurant or travel vouchers and more. A live auction hosted by Montgomery, a former auctioneer, features travel packages to Tofino, Vancouver, Whistler and Edmonton.

Kidsport Victoria supports families who might not otherwise be able to afford to register their children for sports to do so, to the tune of 1,400 children per year in 200 different local sport organizations and activities. The cost of providing that service is more than $400,000 per year and fundraisers like this one and the recent GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon go a long way toward helping cover that financial outlay.

To buy tickets online visit bit.ly/2i2jZRa or pick them up at the customer service counter at Whole Foods in Uptown. More details on the Pigout can be found at jonmontgomerypizzapigout.com.

For more information about Kidsport Victoria go to kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/greater-victoria/.

