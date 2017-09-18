Light up the Hills highlights importance of art in the community

The Phoenix Rainbow will be featured at this year’s Light Up the Hills festival on Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Westhills community. The 16’ tall 32’ wide rainbow has been featured at several events this summer including Otherworld, Burn in the Forest, Vancouver Pride, and Burning Man. (Photo courtesy of Jimbo Insell)

The path through Westhills will be glowing under the light of hundreds of lanterns during the Light Up the Hills celebration next weekend.

As part of the second annual event held after dark, participants use hand-made lanterns and walk along the pathway from Belmont Secondary School to the Westhills playground. Along the way, there will be illuminated art installations of various art forms.

There will also be performances from Kaelyn Schmitt, the Victoria Conservatory of Music, Maple Leaf School of Russian Ballet, Kaleidoscope Theatre, harpist Allison Marshall, and the Quicksbottom Morris dancers.

Trees will also be lit up with laser lighting along the marsh area of the pathway, as well as a giant rainbow to help light the way.

“We’re hoping people will have fun, and they look and see what art is as far as dance, art installations and hoepfully that has some kind of engagement for them to experience the arts,” said Laura Davis, president of the West Shore Arts Council that is putting on the event.

Last year’s inaugural event drew 600 people. This year organizers are hopeful they can triple attendance.

Leading up to the event, there are also lantern making workshops, including an intermediate to advance one on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Coast Collective (318 Wale Rd.) Lanterns can then be brought to the event, which highlights the importance of art in the community.

“Artistic experiences are important as they help us make sense of our world, and they broaden our experience and understanding,” Davis said. “We have the opportunity to create and communicate our own visions, imagine the unimaginable, thereby expressing ourselves to others through art.”

Light up the Hills takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit westshorearts.org.

