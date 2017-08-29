Lantern making workshops guide way to annual event

Performers during the inaugural Light Up the Hills festival in Langford. Leading up to the second annual event on Sept. 23, the West Shore Arts Council is putting on three lantern making workshops. (Teagan Gosling photo)

Families on the West Shore have the opportunity to learn about the art of lantern making with three workshops next month.

During the first two workshops put on by the West Shore Arts Council, participants will decorate paper lanterns using an assortment of materials. The cost is $5 and includes the cost of materials and an LED light. The drop-in workshops take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at Centennial Hall (2805 Carlow Rd.) and Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 (761 Station Ave.) between 3 and 6 p.m. The third workshop is more advanced, and is suitable for teens and adults. Participants will receive instruction from local artist Rebecca Barnard to create unique lantern designs.

It takes place Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Coast Collective (318 Wale Rd.) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and registration is limited.

The workshops lead up to the second annual Light Up the Hills event on Sept. 23. As part of the family-friendly festival, participants walk along a designated path in the Westhills community, passing various performances and artworks, and using handmade lanterns to guide the way.

For more information on the event or to register for the workshop, visit westshorearts.org.

