Learn about Metis culture at picnic in Sooke

Event will feature a tipi as well as a large voyage canoe for people to enjoy

The Metis Nation of Greater Victoria is hosting a potluck picnic and camping day at the Sooke River Camp Grounds this Saturday.

The picnic starts at noon and the community is encouraged to come out and support Metis culture.

Jo-Ina Young, cultural director for the Metis Nation of Greater Victoria, said the event will feature a teepee as well as a Voyageur canoe.

“Everyone is welcome, whether they just come for the picnic or decide to camp as well, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Young.

She said her group recently set up the teepee in Langford and it sparked a lot of interest, and she is hoping this event will do the same.