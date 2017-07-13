Learn to camp course in Colwood is educational fun for the entire family

The annual Learn to Camp program will be taking place July 22 to 23 at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse national historic sites. (Photo contributed)

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

Fort Rodd Hill provides the perfect setting to learn the basics of camping close to the urban grid.

Parks Canada is teaming up once again with Mountain Equipment Co-op on July 22 to 23 for a Learn to Camp program at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse national historic sites.

Participants will learn how to set up a tent, use a camping stove, light a campfire and acquire important safety skills, said Sophie Lauro, promotion officer for Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse national historic sites.

“It’s a great way for people who have never camped before to learn a few tips about what they need to bring, including menu ideas for outdoor cooking,” she said. “It’s also a great way for those who haven’t camped in years and for new Canadians to discover how camping goes hand in hand with Canada as a part of our culture.”

The cost, which includes games, favourite campfire songs and breakfast and dinner, is a real bargain, Lauro noted. There’s also great opportunities to explore the site and learn more about its rich natural and cultural history, she added.

Mountain Equipment Co-op will have some of their latest gear on hand so people can find out what sleeping bags and tents best suit their camping needs.

“This is the fifth time we’ve hosted this program and it seems to grow in popularity each year,” Lauro said.

The cost is $44 per person, $22 for children three to five years of age, and free for children two and under. Participants must register by Sunday, July 16. Contact 1-844-365-2646 to register or for more information.

