Local business woman hopes to raise one ton of food

Well-known businesses woman Micky Fleming will be collecting donations for the Goldstream Food Bank in an unusual way this week.

Fleming, the president and CEO of Cherish at Central Park, a senior living residence at the corner of Jacklin and Jenkins roads, will be placed in a cherry picker and will not come down until one ton of food has been collected for the food bank to help feed residents in need on the West Shore in time for Thanksgiving.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off on Friday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 a.m. at the west side of the School District parking lot (3143 Jacklin Rd.) For more information call 250-478-4431.

