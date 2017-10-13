Local towing company helps out food banks in need

Westshore towing owner David LeQuesne knew who needed donations instead of wasting them

Westshore Towing owner David LeQuesne helps unload food donations at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch Number 91. The items will be split between three food banks, including the one in Langford. (Jessica Fedigan/News Gazette Staff)

You may remember the semi that crashed through a Parks Canada sign on the southbound side of the Trans-Canada Highway before coming to a stop against the rock face between Millstream and Six Mile roads last month.

Well, the truck was hauling a Loblaw Companies trailer full of food and one local towing company decided to step up for those in need in the community.

Westshore Towing owner David LeQuesne responded to the crash and said he was told to throw away the food that was inside the trailer, which was headed to grocery stores.

“I said ‘hang on,’” he explained. “We have the food bank here in the community. They told me to throw it out, nobody needs it, nobody wants it.”

LeQuesne knew who needed it and took it upon himself to make sure local food banks would receive it. The items were delivered to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch Number 91 in Langford on Tuesday.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers also gave their time to help unload the items once they arrived.

Gail Ireland, president and co-ordinator of the Goldstream Food Bank Society, said because of the generosity of the donation, they will be able to split the items between the Goldstream Food Bank, the Sooke Food Bank and the Mill Bay Food Bank.

Ireland added she is also extremely grateful that LeQuesne thought of them as an organization that could benefit from the food.

