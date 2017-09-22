Lt. Gov. to visit Peninsula Country Market this Saturday

This Saturday, 4-H British Columbia and Peninsula Country Market is celebrating Canada 150 by awarding Judith Guichon, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, a lifetime honorary 4-H membership.

“I’m very excited about it,” said Aleda Welch, manager of 4-H British Columbia. “She’s a very personable woman and she’s done a great job as lieutenant governor and also as a patron of 4-H so I’m very excited to have her as an honorary member.”

4-H, which stands for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, is meant to develop leadership skills for young people in agriculture. North and Central Saanich boasts one of the larger 4-H districts in B.C. The event is meant to spread awareness of 4-H, particularly among new immigrants who are looking to get into the agricultural sector.

Guichon, formerly a rancher in the Nicola Valley, is a longtime supporter and used to be a 4-H leader herself.

According to Robert Thompson, president of the Peninsula Country Market, there will be 45 vendors at the event on Saturday, including Yellow Point Cranberries from Ladysmith for anyone wanting fresh cranberries to complete the local portion of their Thanksgiving dinner. There will be a bouncy castle, free popcorn and cotton candy, and 4-H member projects. In case of rain, the market will move to the RCMP barn on the Saanich Fairground rather than the usual market area.

The presentations have not been finalized, but there will be three goats, one lamb, chickens and ducks, a photography display, small engines and robotics.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saanich Fairground. Her Honour will arrive at 11 a.m., and there will be free cake after the presentation.