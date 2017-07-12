Making it official: Vic Derman Park dedication is Saturday

Saanich will re-dedicate a 3.3-hectare park to be named after former Coun. Vic Derman on Saturday.
The Vic Derman Park dedication is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Speakers include representatives from Saanich mayor and council, the North Quadra Community Association and the Derman family.[gps-image name=”7670915_web1_Derman-Vic.jpg”]
The park, which features a 3.29-hectare natural area with an open meadow and Garry oak stands, is situated next to the Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and was originally named Christmas Hill Park.
Derman, known for his avid cycling, was a community advocate who championed many causes related to sustainability including securing some of the protected areas on Christmas Hill.
The public is encouraged to walk, bike, hike or bus to honour Derman’s commitment to alternative transportation and the environment. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.