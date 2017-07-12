Making it official: Vic Derman Park dedication is Saturday

The 3.3-hectare Vic Derman Park is on the west side of the Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary. Saanich.ca

Saanich will re-dedicate a 3.3-hectare park to be named after former Coun. Vic Derman on Saturday.

The Vic Derman Park dedication is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Speakers include representatives from Saanich mayor and council, the North Quadra Community Association and the Derman family.

The park, which features a 3.29-hectare natural area with an open meadow and Garry oak stands, is situated next to the Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and was originally named Christmas Hill Park.

Derman, known for his avid cycling, was a community advocate who championed many causes related to sustainability including securing some of the protected areas on Christmas Hill. He died suddenly in March after 12 years serving Saanich council.

The public is encouraged to walk, bike, hike or bus to honour Derman’s commitment to alternative transportation and the environment. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

The neighbouring hill retains its Christmas Hill name.

Park trails connect adjoining neighbourhoods, provide access to the nature sanctuary and are one of the Safe Routes to School for Rogers elementary school.