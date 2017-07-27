Market season in full swing in Victoria and Esquimalt

The Moss Street Market in Fairfield is a longstanding spring through fall staple where people from around the region come to buy fresh local produce. It runs through October at the corner of Moss Street and Fairfield Road. Spencer Pickles/Black Press

Felicia Santarossa/Victoria News

Each day of the week, Victoria’s public markets promote community through showcasing local food, talent, and arts and crafts.

What’s important about these types of community markets is that it brings neighbourhoods together, says Victoria Coun. Margaret Lucas.

“We learn about each other’s cultures, eat different food, learn about things like organic growing, see handcrafted homemade items. It’s an absolute wonder and brings a lot of diversity to the table,” she adds.

Lucas noted that most Victoria neighbourhoods have the ability to utilize a street, park or otherwise empty space in their area to host a market. The James Bay Market Society, for example, takes over a large parking lot at Superior and Menzies streets for its Saturday market.

“And we see that all the time,” she says. The Moss Street Market is on a school parking lot that’s not used on weekends. People are very creative and that ability to connect is available in the neighbourhood.”

Markets also give potential entrepreneurs the opportunity to test the waters, or for people to supplement their incomes, Lucas says. “There’s lots of that that happens at those markets where people get known and whatever it is, whether it’s a handmade pottery item, a picture, or a food item, it’s just a wonderful way to be a startup.”

Here is a listing of markets throughout downtown Victoria and surrounding areas:

Year round is the Victoria Public Market at the Hudson, (1701 Douglas St.) Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day Vendor hours Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. victoriapublicmarket.com

Every Moss Street Market Day is educational, as non-profit organizations come to talk about their particular cause. 1330 Fairfield Rd. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October. info@mossstreetmarket.com, mossstreetmarket.com

Oaklands Sunset Market’s theme changes weekly, with Aug. 16 being Kids Vendors Day: children under 12 sell their homemade items. Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 28 to Aug. 30 at the Oaklands Community Centre (1-2827 Belmont Ave.) 250-370-9101 ext 4, oaklandscommunitycentre.com

Summertime brings Esquimalt’s Farmer’s Market out of Esquimalt Recreation Centre to Memorial Park (1230 Esquimalt Rd.) Thursdays: 4:30 – 7:30 pm May 25 to Sept. 14 esquimaltmarket.com

Bastion Square has its own public market, with Sunday’s “Artist of the Day” program promoting Vancouver and Gulf Island artists. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 27 to Sept. 30, Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 30 to Oct. 1, bastionsquare.ca

Ship Point Night Market held at Ship Point Pier, Victoria’s most photographed spot. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10:30 p.m. from June 23 to Sept. 16 vicharbourfest@gmail.com, victoriaharbourfestival.com

The corner of Menzies and Superior streets holds the James Bay Market Society’s James Bay Community Market. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 to Sept. 30 info@jamesbaymarket.com, jamesbaymarket.com

On Sundays the James Bay Market Society hosts the Breakwater Market behind the Breakwater Cafe and Bistro (199 Dallas Rd.), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 to Aug. 13, info@breakwatermarket.com, breakwatermarket.com

editor@vicnews.com