Metchosin Day in photos

Thousands of residents came out to the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday.

The event included demonstrations, a petting zoo, a pet show, hay rides, children’s games, a beer garden, as well as more than 100 vendors.

Here are a few photos if you couldn’t make it out to the festivities.

Residents take a tractor ride during the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).

Thirteen-year-old Charlotte Willing shows off the first place ribbon her dog, Marlow, won in pet show’s calmest dog category at Metchosin Day on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).

Five-year-old Edouard pumps water into a bathtub at Metchosin Day at the municpal grounds on Sunday. Thousands of people participated in Metochosin Day’s 50th anniversary, which included live entertainment, food, a petting zoo, demonstrations and more than 100 vendors. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).

The Crystal Pistols perform at Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Six-year-old Asher Milotay brushes a goat at the petting zoo at Metchosin Day on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Thousands of people participated in the 50th annual Metchosin Day celebration at the municipal grounds on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).

Nine-year-old Nova Roam practices gymnastics during the 50th annual Metchosin Day celebration at the municipal grounds on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).