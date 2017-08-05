Meteor shower spectacle in Colwood at Fort Rodd Hill

Take advantage of the opportunity to camp under the stars

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites are one of the best places in the region for a star gazing event like the one scheduled for Aug. 11 You must confirm overnight camping before Aug. 7. (Photo contributed)

This event combines the potential to witness a meteor shower under ideal conditions with an opportunity to sleep beneath the stars in Colwood.

Star Gaze, on Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historical Sites, serves up the beauty of the evening sky highlighted by this year’s Perseid meteor shower.

Visitors will have a chance to peak through large telescopes at the fort, which provides a natural shield from neighbouring light pollution. There will be a presentation by Scott Mair from the Royal Astronomical Society, hands-on activities and looks through 3D solar filter glasses.

Participants can take advantage of a rare opportunity to camp overnight at Fort Rodd Hill for the event for $55 to $70. The cost includes tent rental for four to six people, camping pads, lanterns and a light breakfast of juice and muffins. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 250-478-4389 before Aug. 7.

Admission is free as part of Parks Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations. For more information, go to pc.gc.ca/fortroddhill.

