Meteor shower spectacle in Colwood at Fort Rodd Hill

Take advantage of the opportunity to camp under the stars

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

This event combines the potential to witness a meteor shower under ideal conditions with an opportunity to sleep beneath the stars in Colwood.

Star Gaze, on Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historical Sites, serves up the beauty of the evening sky highlighted by this year’s Perseid meteor shower.

Visitors will have a chance to peak through large telescopes at the fort, which provides a natural shield from neighbouring light pollution. There will be a presentation by Scott Mair from the Royal Astronomical Society, hands-on activities and looks through 3D solar filter glasses.

Participants can take advantage of a rare opportunity to camp overnight at Fort Rodd Hill for the event for $55 to $70. The cost includes tent rental for four to six people, camping pads, lanterns and a light breakfast of juice and muffins. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 250-478-4389 before Aug. 7.

Admission is free as part of Parks Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations. For more information, go to pc.gc.ca/fortroddhill.

