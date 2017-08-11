Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope back for 26th year

Keeping hope alive, the Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope is back for its 26th year the weekend of Aug. 12 to 13.

The softball tournament was launched 26 years ago following the disappearance of four-year-old Michael Dunahee from Blanshard Elementary School, and continues to be the biggest fundraiser of the summer for Child Find B.C.

The money raised goes toward printing, equipment and material costs for Child Find B.C.’s safety literature and the All About Me ID Kit program. Last year’s tournament raised $14,000 for the organization, which provides all of its services free to parents.

“Our children are going missing for a variety of reasons in this province and in Canada, and the magnitude of this problem is staggering with so many children reported as missing and it is devastating their families,” said Crystal Dunahee, president of Child Find B.C. and Michael’s mother.

The Tournament of Hope at Topaz Park is an opportunity for Greater Victoria softball teams to come together with teams from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in competition for a good cause.

The softball tournament begins on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. and runs until Sunday, Aug. 13. Also on Sunday, a kids’ game will be held at 1 p.m., and at 4 p.m., skydivers will descend for the final ballgame.

Teams interested in joining can register by emailing childvicbc@shaw.ca.

