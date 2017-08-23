Motor Gathering draws enthusiasts from across the Island

All makes and models are welcome at Sunday’s Vancouver Island Motor Gathering, expected to draw thousands of classic car enthusiasts. Black Press photo

Motor vehicle enthusiasts will find stellar examples from virtually every make and vintage at Sunday’s Vancouver Island Motor Gathering, returning to the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit in the Cowichan Valley.

Thousands of visitors are expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 27, when hundreds of vehicles will vie for best-of-the-best honours, selected by judges Rudi Koniczek, Chris Yarrow and Mike Grams. Awards categories range from Best Classic Motorcycle and Best Pre-War Vehicle to Best Street Rod and Most Original.

While the Motor Gathering was previously based in Victoria, the move makes it easier for enthusiasts to attend from throughout the south and central Island, in addition to those coming from across the Pacific Northwest and other parts of British Columbia.

All proceeds from the event go to charity, including primary recipients the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation and the David Foster Foundation, and a variety of smaller local charities, says Cindy Mui, GAIN Vancouver Island’s Marketing Director, noting the overall goal for this year is $175,000.

From the event’s earliest roots, community support has been the goal – something that fits well with the GAIN philosophy.

“We strive throughout the year to be a big part of our communities, focusing on children and families, and ensuring they all receive the same opportunities we do,” says GAIN partner Peter Trzewik. “The Motor Gathering is a significant part of that. We thank our continued supporters, from those who bring their vehicles, to our sponsors and judges, to the many people who return each year. We couldn’t do it without you!”

For those who have yet to visit the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit, at 4063 Cowichan Valley Hwy., the Motor Gathering also offers a chance to learn more about the unique facility. Designed by Germany’s Tilke Engineers and Architects, drawing on experience designing Formula One racetracks, the all-season course features 19 corners and 91 metres in elevation changes over its 2.3-kilometre length. The facility also includes a 15,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art clubhouse.

The gates open to the public Sunday at 11 a.m., with the Quality Foods-sponsored food court opening at 11:30 a.m.

Learn more at motorgathering.com.

