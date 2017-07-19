Music in the Parks rocks Saanich

Bob Chapman and Kathy Powell of Saanich dance to the sounds of Rukus, here seen playing in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Langford earlier this month. Rukus will play Saanich’s Brydon Park July 25 during Saanich Music in the Park 2017. Don Descoteau/Black Press

Music in the Park resumes next week.

The returning music series sees local bands play free gigs at parks around Saanich on Tuesday evenings. It continues July 25 with Rukus, playing classic rock and oldies, in Brydon Park located at the end of Viewmont Road.

Analog will play vintage rock Aug.1 at Hyacinth Park. Rutledge Park will host two concerts with Analog playing vintage rock and roll on Aug. 1 and Soul Sonix playing rock, pop and soul on Aug. 8.

Groove Kitchen’s funk and R &B will appear in Rudd Park on Aug. 22. Rudd will also host the final Music in the Park on Aug. 29 with the Youth Showcase from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Reverberation Official, Sugar Castle and Tilted Frame.