Mustard Seed challenges you to Pie-Off in Esquimalt

Mustard Seed executive director Bruce Curtiss “pies” development director Allan Lingwood and Dahlia Society’s Christopher Mavrikos in the Mustard Seed’s kick off of the Pie Off Challenge last year. The 2017 event happens this Wednesday (Oct. 4) at the Mustard Seed food bank distribution centre on Viewfield Road. News file photo

What better way to kick off the giving season by throwing a pie in someone’s face?

The Mustard Seed Street Church, a non-profit fighting hunger and poverty in Greater Victoria, is preparing for their annual Pie-Off Challenge. Executive director Bruce Curtiss will bravely sit as director of development Janine Boice hits him with all the sweetness she can muster in the name of helping others.

“Going into Thanksgiving season, we’re hoping to entice people to be mindful to give,” says Boice.

After Curtiss wipes clean, Mustard Seed will challenge other community leaders in attendance to bear the brunt of the fruit-filled fun and then toss the challenge forward. Throw a pie in the face of those you love, share it on social media with the hashtag #YYJPieOff and help bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity in the region.

“The pie-off is all about getting people to think about giving, because we need funds and food. Christmas and winter is just around the corner and families need support and help,” says Boice.

Mustard Seed’s food distribution centre in Esquimalt has drastically increased the resources the organization is now able to provide. Boice says the church’s Queen Street location saw roughly 5,000 people per month, for free hot lunches, or to pick up donated food hampers, and now that number is closer to 15,000.

Community partners like Thrifty Foods, Walmart and Whole Foods donate almost 40,000 lbs. of food per day, thanks to stringent regulations about what can and cannot stay on their shelves. The donated food is healthy and often organic, Boice says, because that’s the least likely to be sold to customers. “So much food is thrown away. We thought 30 per cent of [donated food] would go back to garbage, but we actually have less than 10 per cent that goes to landfills.”

The aim is to create reliable and dignified access to sufficient, quality, nutritious food. Many of the people Mustard Seed helps are low-income families who utilize services like counselling, banking, cooking and parenting classes, as well as assistance finding court liaisons and housing. In September, they provided over 750 kids with back-to-school kits and will provide free tutoring throughout the school year.

“The whole goal is to be able to break the cycle of poverty and start the continuum of care,” Boice says. “Poverty is a cycle, it’s generational, just like addiction.”

The Pie-Off Challenge throws down Oct. 4 at noon at 808 Viewfield Rd.; for those wishing to donate directly to Mustard Seed, click here.

