New mural perched alongside Dallas Rd.

Mother Protector, Hawk and Home, a new mural created by Luke Ramsey is coming to life alongside the rock beach near the base of Cook St.

A new mural stands vigil alongside Dallas Rd.

Mother Protector – Hawk and Home, replaces graffiti frequenting the outside of the stairwell down to the rock beach near the base of Dallas Road near Cook Street. The new mural, depicts a blue hawk painted by City of Victoria artist in residence Luke Ramsey and Edmonton-based artist Jill Stanton.

“This building really spoke to me because of its structure,” Ramsey said. “I could see this bird type image coming out of it.”

Using a doorway as a mouth, and drain holes as the eyes, he painted a beak on the lookout portion of the turret, with the rounded stairwell providing a scenic wing curled around whales, mountains and islands. The painting began Aug. 28 and is expected to be completed this week at a cost of $8,500.

“I wanted to be sensitive (to the public) and make a piece of work that to me is interesting but also has a certain colour palette that lends itself to the environment and not to do something that’s too aggressive and too jarring,” he said. “So I really think about the environment where it’s in and try to do something that makes other people happy but ultimately make something that I am really proud of.”

A free virtual reality session debuts at the mural Saturday Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open to the public interested in participating in a virtual reality experience surrounding the mural.