Niki Spearing found safe: Central Saanich Police

Niki Spearing has reportedly been found safe. (File)

Central Saanich Police have reported that they have located a woman who was reported missing over the weekend of August 12 and 13, 2017.

In a Tweet Tuesday afternoon, Central Saanich Police stated 28-year-old Niki Spearing was found safe.

The police thanked everyone who expressed concerns and who provided information as to Spearing’s whereabouts.

