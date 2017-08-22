Niki Spearing found safe: Central Saanich Police

Central Saanich Police have reported that they have located a woman who was reported missing over the weekend of August 12 and 13, 2017.

In a Tweet Tuesday afternoon, Central Saanich Police stated 28-year-old Niki Spearing was found safe.

UPDATE: 28-year-old Niki SPEARING has been located safe. Thank-you to all who provided information and expressed concern for Niki #csaan^dc — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) August 22, 2017

The police thanked everyone who expressed concerns and who provided information as to Spearing’s whereabouts.