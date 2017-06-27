North Oak Bay Community Association plans to plant a tree to mark Canada Day.

NOBCA plants the Red Maple Leaf tree on Henderson Road in front of Uplands School on July 1 at 10:30 a.m. and the public is invited.

“Oak Bay, under the auspices of Chris Hyde-Lay (Oak Bay parks manager), donated the tree to us and I understand we are the only community undertaking a maple leaf tree planting,” said Tara Douglas of NOBCA.

“What a wonderful addition to our local landscape and what a terrific memory for each of us to take away. From that date on, every time any of us go down Henderson Road, we can look up at the tree canopy and take pride in our country and all it has achieved since confederation. Let us hope the lovely red maple tree lives a long life and provides joy and pleasure to all who live in north Oak Bay.”

