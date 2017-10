Writers, advertisers and guests all celebrated the fifth anniversary of Tweed Magazine at the Victoria Golf Club on Oct. 3.

“Tweed is loved in this community,” said publisher Janet Gairdner, also publisher for the Oak Bay News. “It’s been a great ride.”

The event provided an opportunity for writers, advertisers and guests to mingle.

