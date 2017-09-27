Oak Bay firefighters Fierce on the course and fundraising

A pair of Oak Bay firefighters raised nearly $1,000 in the annual UrbaCity Challenge last weekend.

After upping the ante a couple of times, they neared their final $1,000 target at $930 before the Sept. 24 event.

“We started at $500 and reached it in little over a day. We’ve upped it a little bit more to see just how far we can go with one more day of fundraising left,” said their fundraising website.

The UrbaCity Challenge, Victoria’s own urban adventure race, raised $62,788.20 for the Island Prostate Centre.

The Oak Bay Fire Department duo dubbed team Franks and Taters for the event used their strength and fitness to come out on top in the Fierce category. Perennial favourites Parents Day Off won the Fun category.

They were among about 200 UrbaCity Challenge competitors that made a colorful splash around downtown Victoria, taking on amazing Challenge Stations that tested brain and body – to benefit Island Prostate Centre and support prostate cancer awareness month.

“This was our seventh annual UrbaCity Challenge here in Victoria, and the most successful yet,” said Duff Lang, president of Maximus Canada. “We couldn’t do it without the support of the many local businesses who sponsor the event, donate prizes and host Challenge Stations, as well as many vendors and friends of UrbaCity who donated valuable products and services.”

Challenge Stations included a Victoria fire hall fitness challenge, painting at Emily Carr House, constructing a catapult, blindfolded mazes in Beacon Hill Park, and even Zumba dancing at Distrikt. Thanks to professional course designers Pinnacle Pursuits, each Challenge Station was a unique new experience – even for returning racers.

The Island Prostate Centre, which cares for local men and their families here on Vancouver Island. As a non-profit exclusively funded by donations, Island Prostate Centre relies on UrbaCity and other community fundraisers to continue their vital work providing early detection, counselling, and care.

