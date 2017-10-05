Oak Bay High raises enough cash to send 60 kids to Camp Goodtimes

Oak Bay High’s Cops for Cancer campaign raised $90, 034 this year, enough to send 60 kids to Camp Goodtimes. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay High students raised enough cash to send 60 kids to camp during this year’s Cops for Cancer (C4C) campaign.

Every year the students await the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team to drop by near the end of the 1,000-kilometre cycle of the Island before revealing their funds raised. This year the campaign raised $90, 034 for the cause through fundraisers including car washes, bottle drives and a lunch break filled with head shaves, leg waxing and pies in the face.

The annual Tour de Rock began Sept. 23, when the team of 24 departed for a 1,100 kilometer, two-week bicycle journey down Vancouver Island, raising money for pediatric cancer research and support programs.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s annual Tour de Rock winds up tomorrow in Victoria. The team, which incorporates myriad special riders for the 20th anniversary, including firefighters and paramedics alongside community and police riders, rides through Oak Bay, Saanich, and Sidney today. They finish with a 40 kilometre ride through Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria for the grand finale Friday, Oct. 6.