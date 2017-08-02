Oak Bay plants tree for peace Saturday

Athlone Court is an ‘everyday place as a reminder that peace should be part of our everyday lives’

Oak Bay plants a ginkgo sapling grown from the seed of a tree that survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. (Oak Bay Parks photo)

Nurtured by parks staff, seeds of Hiroshima’s A-Bomb survivor trees grow a new hope in Oak Bay.

From among that stock, the district plans to plant a ginkgo tree sapling Saturday near Athlone Court.

“The seeds Oak Bay received from Mayors for Peace are from trees that survived the Hiroshima nuclear blast in 1945. The seeds symbolize peace and hope. They have been carefully nurtured into seedlings by Oak Bay Parks staff,” said Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen. “Planting them at a location where paths frequently cross in our daily activities will hopefully cause us to reflect on what peace means in our day-to-day lives. Peace like charity starts at home where we live, work and gather.”

Oak Bay also proclaimed Aug. 6 Hiroshima Memorial Day and Aug. 9 as Nagasaki Memorial Day, to remember the moments when both Japanese cities were razed by atomic bombs more than 70 years ago.

Oak Bay plants the ginkgo sapling grown from the seed of a tree that survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

“It’s at an everyday place as a reminder that peace should be part of our everyday lives,” Jensen said.

@OakBayNews

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

editor@oakbaynews.com