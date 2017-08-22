Our Place in need of used clothing donations

Socks, underwear, shoes, boots and winter clothing are in short supply at Our Place where the stock free used clothing available to the community they serve are now in short supply

The clothing racks at Our Place are almost entirely empty.

The inner-city support centre serving the homeless and street community is looking for used clothing donations to help replenish the four, almost barren, clothing racks serving the needs of some of Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable population.

“Right now as you can see behind me, it is completely bare,” said Our Place’s Grant McKenzie.

With winter coming along McKenzie said they are especially keen to get sweaters, jackets, shoes boots, rain gear, winter wear but welcome any and all clean gently-used clothing. The clothing program is to everyone and is one of approximately 60 programs they offer year round.

“If you see somebody who is in the park, or somebody is in the street what do they need? It is every day, durable comfortable clothing,” he said. “We are especially short of men’s clothing, but right now we are short of all clothing.”

The society serves approximately 600-800 people a day including the working poor, impoverished elderly, mentally and physically challenged, addicted and homeless. More than 1,600 meals are served to the population at no cost to them every day.

The front reception is accepting all gently-used clothing at their front reception at 919 Pandora Avenue and the reception is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.