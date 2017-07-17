Panorama Rec Centre a hub for Saanich Peninsula residents

John Goodwin, Manager of Facilities and Operations, and Lorraine Brewster, Senior Manager, show off the progress in Panorama’s Arena B. The arena is undergoing a $2.2 million refit this summer. (Devon MacKenzie)

Devon MacKenzie/News contributor

Active for life – that’s Panorama’s mantra when it comes to choosing the programs to offer the community.

“We really focus on it all here – from children and youth, all the way to seniors, we offer programs for everyone,” explains Panorama’s Senior Manager, Lorraine Brewster.

“One of our main focuses this summer is keeping children active. It’s important to plant that seed at a young age and focus on physical literacy so they have those skills for life,” she said.

The community engagement team has been busy so far this summer, attending many of the Canada 150 celebrations and other events as well as putting on Panorama’s Play in the Park programming and a new addition this summer, the mobile skate park.

“We’re out in the community a ton, and we’re always looking at our programming and asking ourselves what else can we offer to build a better, healthier community,” explained Brewster.

“It’s really about bringing activity into the neighborhoods and connecting through healthy play.”

Being on the Saanich Peninsula, there’s also a focus on seniors and their healthy, active aging, with much of the programming at Greenglade centered towards active living but also social connection.

“Panorama is seen as a community hub, and many of the older people are coming here not only for the physical benefits for the social aspect too,” Brewster explained.

A full weight room, a fitness studio and a full pottery studio are just a few of the things on offer at Greenglade.

At the main rec centre in North Saanich, the pool and the swimming lessons attract folks not only from the Saanich Peninsula but also Greater Victoria.

“That’s because our aquatic facility is so good and also fully accessible,” Brewster noted.

Looking toward fall, Brewster said, there is lots of new and exciting programming to come as well as the completion of the $2.2 million refit of the rec centre’s Arena B.

“We’re really excited about this project because it’s not only a whole new refrigeration system for the rink, but it will also include new, state of the art boards and glass so it’s going to be a huge difference for the regular users of the rink,” Brewster said.

The project is on time and on budget, she added, and came to fruition with the help of a $500,000 grant from Canada 150. The expected opening date is Oct. 1.

For more programming information and schedules at Panorama Recreation Centre, see crd.bc.ca/panorama.

(Panorama Recreation was a finalist in the 2017 Readers Choice Awards, handed out July 11 by the Peninsula News Review.)