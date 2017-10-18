Photo gallery: Friends of Uplands park pull invasives, plant native species

Volunteers came out in droves for the annual Ivy and Broom Bash at Cattle Point Oct. 14 and 15.

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the event to pull invasive species, while planting camus and native grasses to keep the park in balance.

The 28th Victoria Girl Guides were among the many who worked hard to clear out invasive species.

Join the Friends of Uplands Park each Sunday to remove English ivy. Removal of this highly invasive plant will help to restore the globally endangered Garry Oak Ecosystem of the park, and to protect the 24 rare plants. Tools, gloves and the Best Practices instruction are provided. This is an excellent project for families and for people needing to volunteer in the community, especially students. Each Sunday until the end of November, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the end of Cattle Point near the kiosks.

