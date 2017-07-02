PHOTO GALLERY: Greater Victorians, visitors get into the spirit of Canada Day

Locals and visitors to Victoria alike got into the spirit of Canada Day and the countrty’s 150th birthday on July 1, wearing numerous combinations of red and white and just enjoying the scene and each other’s company.

Here’s a sampling of some of the ways people celebrated with activities in and around the Inner Harbour.

The crowd making up the living flag on the Legislature lawn wave small flags as part of Canada Day 150th birthday celebrations . pic.twitter.com/ibYh740BsM — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 1, 2017

