Visitors enjoyed sunny skies for the final market of the season in Oak Bay last night (Sept. 13).

Growing from a few vendors set up on the sidewalk, the market now features over 100 vendors selling a full range of food and artisan products.

Oak Bay street market Sept. 13, 2017. (Robert Harwood photo)