Photo gallery: Riders preview Bowker Creek ride

Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition group ride leaders know exactly where and how to travers the Bowker Creek after a trial run over the weekend.

The group invites riders of all abilties to explore the creek by bike with a group ride Aug. 13.

Cycle the waterway from outfall to headwaters with the start and finish at Windsor Park.

The ride heads out of Windsor Park to the outfall at the Beach Road campus of Glenlyon Norfolk School, then follow as much of the daylight creek as possible. Riders wind up at UVic, home of the headwaters of Bowker Creek for a picnic lunch before cycling back to Windsor.

Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition “who’s aim is always to get more people riding more places more often” leads the ride starting Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. in Windsor Park. Riders are reminded to bring a lunch.

